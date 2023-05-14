Ex-Stanford PG Michael O’Connell transfers to NC State

ex-stanford-pg-michael-o’connell-transfers-to-nc-state

Former Stanford point guard Michael O’Connell announced Sunday that he is transferring to North Carolina State.

O’Connell started 76 games for the Cardinal over the past three season. He reportedly chose the Wolfpack over Notre Dame and Wichita State.

When he entered the transfer portal last month, O’Connell said he will graduate from Stanford in June and will have two seasons of eligibility remaining.

The 6-foot-2 O’Connell averaged 5.2 points, 3.1 assists and 2.5 rebounds in 33 games (28 starts) for Stanford during the 2022-23 campaign.

His 285 career assists rank 15th in Cardinal history.

O’Connell had career averages of 6.3 points, 3.2 assists and 2.7 rebounds in 89 games (76 starts) for Stanford.

–Field Level Media

You might be interested in

FLM Direct-Baller

FLM Direct-Baller

Field Level Media was founded by sports media executives with more than 40 years of combined experience working with the most influential media companies in the industry.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tags: