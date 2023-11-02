experienced-northwestern-thinking-postseason,-tips-against-binghamton

Northwestern is aiming to advance to the NCAA Tournament in consecutive seasons for the first time in program history. The quest begins when the Wildcats

The quest begins when the Wildcats host Binghamton on Monday night in Evanston, Ill., although coach Chris Collins’ preseason challenge to the locker room also could be considered a catalyst.

“We have to be hungry to pursue things, pursue accomplishments with this team,” Collins said. “Guys who are back are not the same as they were last year, and we have six new players. The one thing that I want them to remember, though, is how hard and how much you have to invest in order to win at this level.”

Backcourt play figures to be big for the Wildcats. Guard Boo Buie headlines the list of returners for Northwestern, which is bringing four of its top six scorers back from last season’s 22-12 (12-8 Big Ten) team.

Buie initially declared for the NBA draft but is back in the fold after averaging 17.3 points and 4.5 assists last season to earn All-Big Ten honors. Second-leading scorer Chase Audige has graduated, but guards Ryan Langborg (Princeton) and Justin Mullins (Denver) join former Liberty forward Blake Preston as transfers expected to make an impact.

Binghamton finished 13-18 (8-8 America East) last season, falling to eventual NCAA Tournament entrant Vermont in the semifinals of their conference tournament.

The program graduated two-year leading scorer and all-conference guard Jacob Falko (14.0 points per game) and two other starters. However, returners include Armon Harried, who averaged 11.8 points and 6.8 rebounds, as well as Dan Petcash, a career 40 percent shooter from long range. Symir Torrence, a Syracuse transfer who began his college career at Marquette, is set to take the reins at point guard.

“I think we have a team that is going to go out and compete every night,” said Bearcats coach Levell Sanders, who added: “We’re gonna play a brand of basketball that’s going to be exciting and that’s going to make people want to come and watch. So get your popcorn ready.”

–Field Level Media