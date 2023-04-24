f-dylan-disu-announces-he’s-staying-with-longhorns

The Texas frontcourt kept one forward and gained another on Sunday with commitments from Dylan Disu not to enter the NBA draft and Kadin Shedrick

The Texas frontcourt kept one forward and gained another on Sunday with commitments from Dylan Disu not to enter the NBA draft and Kadin Shedrick choosing the Longhorns after his departure from Virginia.

The 6-foot-9 Disu averaged 8.8 points and 4.4 rebounds in 36 games (all starts) for the Longhorns (29-9), who survived a midseason coaching change and made it to the Elite Eight before losing to Miami. Texas finished second in the Big 12 regular season before capturing the conference tournament.

In an eight-game stretch, which included three games of the regular season, the three in the Big 12 tournament and the first two games of the NCAA Tournament, Disu averaged 16.5 points and 7.4 rebounds.

The Longhorns are losing big men Timmy Allen and Christian Bishop to graduation, and sophomore Dillon Mitchell, who declared for the NBA draft.

Shedrick, meanwhile, averaged 6.2 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.4 blocks across 30 games (15 starts) for the Cavaliers, who were ousted by 13th-seeded Furman in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament.

Shedrick’s announcement that he chose Texas came hours after Disu’s decision emerged. The 6-foot-11 Shedrick reportedly was also considering Duke, Kansas State, Missouri and Xavier.

