fast-start-sparks-auburn-to-rout-of-arkansas

Auburn used a fast start along with a 21-point third quarter, that included two touchdown passes from Payton Thorne, and rolled to a 48-10 victor over host Arkansas on Saturday at Fayetteville, Ark.

Thorne finished with 163 yards passing and three scores and added 88 rushing yards with a TD on the ground. Keionte Scott helped set the tone early for Auburn with a 75-yard punt return for a score in the first quarter.

Jarquez Hunter had 16 carries for 109 yards and added two receptions for 14 yards for the Tigers (6-4, 3-4 SEC).

Auburn’s Rivaldo Fairweather had three catches for 28 yards and two touchdowns, while Ja’Varrius Johnson tallied three receptions for 53 yards and a score.

KJ Jefferson had 116 yards passing and added 50 yards on the ground for Razorbacks (3-7, 1-6). Backup quarterback Jacolby Criswell threw a TD pass to Isaac TeSlaa and ran for 64 yards.

Andrew Armstrong added two receptions for 34 yards for Arkansas.

Auburn jumped out to a 7-0 lead on its opening drive when Thorne capped a six-play, 75-yard drive with a 12-yard touchdown run. The score was aided by a 45-yard reception from Caleb Burton III.

After holding Arkansas to a three-and-out on its opening possession, Scott’s punt return put Auburn up 14-0 with 11:01 to go in the opening quarter.

Following a Razorbacks punt on their ensuing possession, the Tigers went up 21-0 when Thorne connected with Fairweather for an 11-yard touchdown with 6:28 to play in the first quarter.

Arkansas cut Auburn’s lead to 21-3 after a nifty interception return by Dwight McGlothern set up Cam Little’s 39-yard field goal.

The Tigers upped their lead to 24-3 with 1:11 to play in the second quarter when Alex McPherson capped a 13-play, 73-yard drive with a 39-yard field goal.

A strip-sack by Elijah McAllister on Jefferson inside Arkansas territory set McPherson up for a 32-yard field goal, which gave the Tigers a 27-3 lead at the half.

On its opening drive of the second half, Auburn went up 34-3 when Johnson hauled in a 14-yard touchdown pass. The Tigers went up 41-3 after a fumble return by Caleb Wooden led to a 11-yard TD reception by Fairweather.

–Field Level Media