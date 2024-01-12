Casey Thompson, who spent three seasons playing quarterback at Texas, is heading to the other side of the Red River rivalry and joining Oklahoma.

The Florida Atlantic transfer announced his commitment to the Sooners on Thursday. He is a native of Oklahoma City.

"Dear Oklahoma, I'm coming home," he posted on social media with images of him in Oklahoma gear.

It's likely Thompson will enter 2024 as the backup to Oklahoma quarterback Jackson Arnold, who is taking over for Dillon Gabriel.

Thompson's 2023 season was cut short when he tore an ACL in the Owls' third game of the season Sept. 16 against Clemson. He finished the interrupted campaign with 509 passing yards, five touchdown and five interceptions.

Thompson threw for 2,422 yards, 30 touchdowns and nine picks in 19 games at Texas from 2019-21. He transferred to Nebraska in 2022 and played in 10 games, throwing for 2,407 yards, 17 TDs and 10 picks.

--Field Level Media

Si quieres conocer otros artículos parecidos a FAU QB Casey Thompson, former Longhorn, commits to Oklahoma puedes visitar la categoría College Football News.