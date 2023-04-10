FAU star Alijah Martin to test NBA waters

Florida Atlantic guard Alijah Martin will enter his name into the 2023 NBA Draft while maintaining his eligibility.

Martin, fresh off leading the Owls to the Final Four, said he remains committed to FAU should he remove his name from the draft.

“I am looking forward to receiving feedback from the NBA and I am 100% committed to coming back to FAU to continue our quest for a national championship if I decide not to stay in the draft,” he posted Sunday night to his Instagram page.

Martin was FAU’s second-leading scorer this past season, averaging 13.4 points per game to go with 5.3 rebounds.

Martin averages 11.5 points in 90 career games (56 starts) in three seasons at FAU.

