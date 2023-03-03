Femke Bol strolls into 400m semis – European Indoor Championships

ISTANBUL, TURKEY – Femke Bol, the reigning European champion and world record holder in the women’s 400m, started her title defense with ease on the second day of the European Athletics Indoor Championships 2023. Bol clocked 52.35 seconds in her heat, cruising to victory as she controlled the race from the start.

After the race, the title favorite stated that her goal for the day was to advance to the next round without expending too much energy. The Dutch Olympic and World 400m hurdles medalist is in top form and is the overwhelming favorite to win gold in the women’s 400m event, following her 49.26 secs world record performance last month.

Poland’s Anna Kiełbasińska, the European outdoor bronze medalist, had the fastest time in the heats, clocking 51.77 seconds to win heat five. Read more: British star Hodgkinson easily advanced at European Indoor Championships

Tereza Petržilková of the Czech Republic was close behind with a personal best of 52.14 seconds. Belgian Helena Ponette, who placed third in heat five, progressed to the next round with the third-fastest time of 52.31 seconds.

In other heats, Susanne Walli of Austria won heat four with a time of 52.34 seconds, Lieke Klaver of the Netherlands took heat three with a time of 52.72 seconds, and Lada Vondrová of the Czech Republic won heat one with a time of 52.77 seconds.

The focus for Bol now turns to the semi-final, which will take place on Friday evening, and the final on Saturday evening.

Reporting from Miranda Mitchell – World-Track.org