fg-in-closing-seconds-lifts-no.-12-lsu-past-arkansas

Jayden Daniels passed for 320 yards and four touchdowns, Damian Ramos kicked a winning 20-yard field goal with five seconds left and No. 12 LSU edged Arkansas 34-31 in an SEC shootout Saturday night in Baton Rouge, La.

Daniels threw two touchdowns to Malik Nabers, who finished with 130 yards, and two more to Brian Thomas Jr. (133) for the Tigers (3-1, 2-0).

KJ Jefferson passed for 289 yards and three touchdowns, two of which went to Luke Hasz (116 receiving yards), to lead the Razorbacks (2-2, 0-1).

Daniels threw a 49-yard touchdown pass to Thomas on the third play of the third quarter to give the Tigers their first lead of the game, 17-13.

The Razorbacks drove on the ensuing possession that was capped by Cam Little’s 40-yard field goal to get within one point.

LSU responded with an 8-yard touchdown pass from Daniels to Nabers to increase the lead to 24-16 with 1:40 left in the quarter.

On the third play of the fourth quarter, Jefferson threw a 59-yard touchdown pass to Hasz and the two hooked up again on the two-point conversion to tie the score.

On the ensuing possession, Daniels threw a 20-yard touchdown pass to Nabers to give the Tigers a 31-24 lead with 9:43 remaining.

Jefferson’s 11-yard touchdown pass to Hasz tied the score again with 5:06 remaining, but Daniels drove LSU to the Arkansas 3 to set up Ramos.

Jefferson drove the Razorbacks 51 yards, setting up Little’s 23-yard field goal that gave them a 3-0 lead at the end of the first quarter.

Little kicked another 23-yard field goal to increase the lead to 6-0.

A 41-yard run by Josh Williams led to Ramos’ 24-yard field goal that trimmed the lead to 6-3 with 4:02 left.

Jefferson threw a 19-yard touchdown pass to Tyrone Broden with 48 seconds left to give the Razorbacks a 13-3 lead.

On the second play after the kickoff, Daniels threw a 26-yard completion to Thomas before that duo teamed on the next play for a 49-yard touchdown that left Arkansas with a 13-10 halftime lead.

–Field Level Media