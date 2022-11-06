Final score: Atlanta Hawks 124, New Orleans Pelicans, 121; free highlights and stats

The following are the game stats, highlights, and recap as the Atlanta Hawks beat the New Orleans Pelicans 124-124 in the NBA on Saturday night (5). Trae Young paced the Hawks (6-3) with 34 points –making 14 of his 15 free throws to go with 10 assists and two steals. Click here for box score.

Dejounte Murray had 22 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds in a triple-double performance, while Clint Capela added a double-double with 21 points and 19 rebounds for Atlanta, which won two straight. Read More: Video highlights – Boston beat Sixers 126-117 in NBA season opener

Zion Williamson had 29 points, eight rebounds and four assists, while CJ McCollum ended with 29 points and 10 rebounds for Pelicans (5-4).

Jonas Valanciunas contributed 13 points and grabbed 17 boards and Herbert Jones scored 19 points, with nine rebounds and three steals and Brandon Ingram finished with 16 points and seven assists for New Orleans, which was lossing for the second time in three games.

NEW ORLEANS (121)

Ingram 7-23 0-0 16, Williamson 11-20 7-10 29, Valanciunas 5-12 3-4 13, Jones 7-13 5-9 19, McCollum 12-23 1-1 29, Marshall 0-3 0-0 0, Murphy III 0-3 2-2 2, Nance Jr. 3-4 2-2 8, Alvarado 2-5 0-0 5, Daniels 0-1 0-0 0, Graham 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 47-108 20-28 121.

ATLANTA (124)

Collins 3-6 0-0 7, Hunter 6-13 1-2 15, Capela 10-15 1-2 21, Murray 9-23 3-4 22, Young 9-26 14-15 34, Johnson 5-7 0-0 11, Okongwu 1-2 2-2 4, J.Holiday 2-7 0-0 5, A.Holiday 2-4 0-0 5. Totals 47-103 21-25 124.

3-Point Goals–New Orleans 7-23 (McCollum 4-9, Ingram 2-4, Alvarado 1-2, Daniels 0-1, Graham 0-1, Williamson 0-1, Jones 0-2, Murphy III 0-3), Atlanta 9-36 (Hunter 2-6, Young 2-9, A.Holiday 1-2, Collins 1-2, Johnson 1-3, J.Holiday 1-6, Murray 1-8). Fouled Out–None. Rebounds–New Orleans 59 (Valanciunas 17), Atlanta 50 (Capela 19). Assists–New Orleans 23 (Ingram 7), Atlanta 28 (Murray 11). Total Fouls–New Orleans 24, Atlanta 23. A–17,654 (18,118)