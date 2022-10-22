Final Score: No. 2 Ohio State pulls away for 54-10 win over Iowa – VIDEO

COLUMBUS, Ohio — — No. 2 Ohio State’s defense took advantage of six Iowa turnovers en route to pulling away for a 54-10 rout of Iowa in a Big 10 conference game at Ohio Stadium on Saturday (22). The victory here on Saturday should keep the Buckeyes as the second-ranked team in the country despite struggling to get going on offense in the early parts of the contest. CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE BOX SCORE

Quarterback C.J. Stroud overcame a slow start to throw four second-half touchdown passes and went 20-for-30 on completed passes for 286 yards with an interception in the win for Ohio State (7-0, 4-0 Big 10). READ ALSO: ESPN3 schedule for the college football games in Week 8; ESPN network games too

With the offense struggling early Tanner McCallister picked up a pair of interceptions and Tommy Eichenberg had a pick-6 for Ohio State, which took advantage of some careless plays by Iowa on offense.

Star running back Miyan Williams ran for a first-half touchdown, and Stroud found Marvin Harrison, Emeka Egbuka, Julian Fleming and Mitch Rossi for second-half touchdowns to secure the comfortable victory for the Buckeyes, who were coming off a bye week from last week.

Fleming had just two catches for 105 yards, while Egbuka caught six passes for 80 yards.

Spencer Petras struggled today to lead the Hawkeyes’ (3-4, 1-3) offense –going 6-for-14 on completed passes for only 49 yards with two interceptions.

Meanwhile, backup quarterback Alex Padilla replaced Petras in the third quarter but on the second play, he was picked off by McCallister at the Iowa 15.