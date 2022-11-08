Final score: No. 7 Duke beats Jacksonville; free highlights, stats, recap

DURHAM, N.C. (Sporting Alert) —— No. 7 Duke opened the Jon Scheyer new era on a winning note after beating Jacksonville 71-44 in a college basketball season opener for both teams in front of an expected packed Cameron Indoor Stadium on Monday night. Scheyer was leading the team for the first time since taking over for retired Hall of Famer Mike Krzyzewski.

“I didn’t talk to them one time about it being my first or anything like that,” Scheyer said.

Freshman Mark Mitchell had a team-high 18 points and team captain Jeremy Roach scored 16 first-half points while making four 3-pointers with six rebounds and four assists for the Blue Devils, who (1-0) used a 25-4 run to blow the game open.

“He’s very calm,” returning starter Roach said of Scheyer. “He doesn’t want to look too worked up. Because if he’s looking worked up, how are we going to feel?”

Duke Box Score vs Jacksonville

Ryan Young had 12 points, seven rebounds and three steals and Kyle Filipowski added 10 points, 12 rebounds and two blocks for Duke, which played without top freshmen Dereck Lively II and Dariq Whitehead as they ccontinue to recover from preseason injuries.

Mike Marsh scored 15 points to lead the Jacksonville, which shot 34% from the field overall and made only three of the attempted 23 shots from 3-pointers.

Jacksonville vs Duke Box Score

“They capitalized on a couple of our turnovers, they got got us in foul trouble,” Jacksonville coach Jordan Mincy said. “It obviously hurt our rebounding. I told our team in the locker room: in my time here at Jacksonville, no matter who we play, rarely do we get outrebounded.”

Duke, as a team shot 45.8% from the field and hit 10 of its 29 attempted 3-pointers for 34.5%.

JACKSONVILLE (0-1)

Osifo 2-4 0-0 4, Payne 2/3 0-0 4, Davis 1-7 2-2 4, Nolan 1-9 2-2 5, O’Hearn 3-9 0-0 7, Marsh 7-8 1-1 15, Cook 0-4 0-0 0, Nesmith 1/3 0-0 2, Koureissi 0-4 0-0 0, Powell 0-1 0-0 0, Deans 1-1 0-0 3, Brown 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-53 5-5 44.

DUKE (1-0)

Mitchell 7-14 2-2 18, Filipowski 4-8 0-0 10, Young 6-6 0-1 12, Proctor 0-8 2-2 2, Roach 6-10 0-1 16, Grandison 1-4 0-0 2, Blakes 2/3 2-4 8, Schutt 0-3 0-0 0, Catchings 0-0 0-0 0, Johns 0-1 0-0 0, Reeves 1-2 1-1 3. Totals 27-59 7-11 71.

Halftime–Duke 42-26. 3-Point Goals–Jacksonville 3-23 (Deans 1-1, O’Hearn 1-6, Nolan 1-7, Nesmith 0-1, Powell 0-1, Cook 0-2, Koureissi 0-2, Davis 0-3), Duke 10-29 (Roach 4-7, Blakes 2-3, Filipowski 2-5, Mitchell 2-5, Schutt 0-2, Grandison 0-3, Proctor 0-4). Fouled Out–Osifo, Marsh. Rebounds–Jacksonville 23 (Davis 7), Duke 42 (Filipowski 12). Assists–Jacksonville 12 (Nolan 4), Duke 19 (Grandison 5). Total Fouls–Jacksonville 18, Duke 12. A–9,314 (9,314).