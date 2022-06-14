Final Super Regional results 2022; Tennessee, Oregon State stunned

The following are the latest results from the 2022 Super Regionals which ended on Monday (13) with the focus now turns to the latest of the 2022 college baseball championships. The 2022 College World Series.

There were several highlighting encounters across the best of three series, which saw several upsets and some notable results from the four super regionals that were played Friday, June 10, Saturday, June 11 and Sunday, June 12. Read Also: How to watch Game 3: Oregon State vs Auburn Corvallis Super Regional

A pair of games were played on Monday, June 13 after two Super Regional with Stanford and Auburn grabbing the last two spots on the night, while No. 1 overall seed and SEC powerhouse Tennessee were stunned by Notre Dame.

Super Regional Results

Friday through Sunday super regional results

No. 9 Texas (45-20) at No. 8 East Carolina (46-19)

Game 1: East Carolina 13, Texas 7

Game 2: Texas 9, East Carolina 8

Game 3: Texas 11, East Carolina 1

Texas advances.

Oklahoma (41-21) at No. 4 Virginia Tech (44-13)

Game 1: Oklahoma 5, Virginia Tech 4

Game 2: Virginia Tech 14, Oklahoma 8

Game 3: Oklahoma 11, Virginia Tech 2

Oklahoma advances.

Notre Dame (39-14) at No. 1 Tennessee (56-8)

Game 1: Notre Dame 8, Tennessee 6

Game 2: Tennessee 12, Notre Dame 4

Game 3: Notre Dame 7, Tennessee 3

Notre Dame advances.

No. 12 Louisville (42-19-1) at No. 5 Texas A&M (40-18)

Game 1: Texas A&M 5, Louisville 4

Game 2: Texas A&M 4, Louisville 3

Texas A&M advances.

Saturday through Monday super regional results

Arkansas (41-19) at No. 10 North Carolina (42-20)

Game 1: Arkansas 4, North Carolina 1

Game 2: Arkansas 4, North Carolina 3 (WATCH: Arkansas walks it off to advance to Omaha)

Arkansas advances.

Ole Miss (35-22) at No. 11 Southern Mississippi (47-17)

Game 1: Ole Miss 10, Southern Mississippi 0

Game 2: Ole Miss 5, Southern Mississippi 0

Ole Miss advances.

No. 14 Auburn (40-19) at No. 3 Oregon State (47-16)

Game 1: Auburn 7, Oregon State 5

Game 2: Oregon State 4, Auburn 3

Game 3: Auburn 4, Oregon State 3

Auburn advances.

UConn (49-14) at No. 2 Stanford (45-15)

Game 1: UConn 13, Stanford 12

Game 2: Stanford 8, UConn 2

Game 3: Stanford 10, UConn 5

Stanford advances.