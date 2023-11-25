First-half spurt sends LSU on way past North Florida

Will Baker scored 18 points to lead four scorers in double figures, and LSU defeated North Florida 75-63 on Friday night in Baton Rouge, La.

Jordan Wright added 15 points, Tyrell Ward scored 14 and Mike Williams III had 11 for the Tigers (4-2), who never trailed and took control late in the first half.

Jaylen Smith scored 13 points to lead the Ospreys (4-3), who fell behind by 30 points with 14 minutes remaining before briefly reducing the deficit to single digits with under four minutes left.

LSU out-shot North Florida from the floor (46 percent to 35.4 percent) and made 19 more free throws (25-6), but the Ospreys kept the score respectable by making 11 3-pointers to four for the Tigers.

LSU led by 18 points at halftime and didn’t give North Florida a chance to make a run at the start of the second half.

Wright had 10 points, including eight straight on a jumper and two 3-pointers, during a 21-9 run that pushed the lead to 57-27.

Smith made three straight Ospreys field goals as they started to chip away at the lead, closing within 65-45.

Max Hrdlika had all nine of his points — a three-point play and consecutive 3-pointers — during a 14-0 run that got North Florida within 68-59 with 3:44 remaining.

Ward made a 3-pointer to end a 3 1/2-minute scoring drought for the Tigers, and Williams added a jumper for a 14-point lead with 2:08 left.

Daimion Collins scored seven straight Tigers points amid an 11-3 run and LSU opened a 21-11 lead.

The Ospreys scored the next four points to trim the lead to six points.

Baker scored four as LSU went on a 13-0 burst to open a 34-15 lead.

Chaz Lanier ended the run with a 3-pointer, but Ward made two free throws with two seconds left, giving the Tigers a 36-18 halftime lead.

