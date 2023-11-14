College Basketball News

Five-star big Jayden Quaintance commits to Kentucky

- by FLM Direct-Baller
Kentucky added to its 2024 recruiting class Tuesday by earning a commitment from five-star forward/center prospect Jayden Quaintance.

Quaintance is rated the No. 8 overall recruit in the Class of 2024 by the 247Sports composite rankings. The Cleveland native chose Kentucky over finalist Missouri after also visiting Florida, South Florida and nearby Ohio State.

The 6-foot-9 big man previously reclassified the from the 2025 cycle to 2024. He’s spending his last year of high school basketball at Word of God Christian Academy in Raleigh, N.C.

Kentucky’s recruiting class moved to No. 2 in the nation in 247Sports’ rankings. Coach John Calipari previously received pledges from five-star guard Boogie Fland and four-star center Somto Cyril.

–Field Level Media

