Five-star C Oswin Erhunmwunse commits to Providence, reclassifies

11/01/2024

Oswin Erhunmwunse, a center considered a top-25 prospect in the Class of 2025, announced Thursday he will play his college basketball at Providence.

The five-star also will reclassify to 2024 and join the Friars this fall, a big recruiting score for first-year coach Kim English.

Erhunmwunse hails from Nigeria and has lived in New England for a few years. He currently attends Putnam Science Academy in Connecticut.

He chose Providence over finalists Creighton, Georgia Tech and Oklahoma.

"It's a difficult decision and I know I can only choose one. With that said I'd like to announce for the next few years I will be staying home and playing for Providence College," Erhunmwunse said in his announcement interview with 247Sports. "I want to stay home and be a legend and I know I can do something special at Providence."

Erhunmwunse, listed at 6-foot-10 and 216 pounds, was rated the No. 23 overall prospect and the No. 2 center by the 247Sports composite rankings.

--Field Level Media

