five-star-f-asa-newell-commits-to-georgia-for-2024

Georgia landed a commitment from 5-star forward Asa Newell on Wednesday, the eighth best recruit in the Class of 2024.

The 6-foot-9 Newell gives Mike White, about to begin his second season coaching the Bulldogs, his highest ranked recruit in Athens. Newell, out of Montverde, Fla., is the first 5-star at Georgia since 2007, according to ESPN.

Newell selected the Bulldogs over Gonzaga, Alabama, Auburn and Indiana among 18 offers.

“I believe in Coach White and what he is doing with the program,” Newell told ESPN. “I am confident in him, and he is with me that we can turn this program around. He holds his players accountable but is positive about it.”

Newell grew up in Athens and his younger brother, Jaden, is a walk-on for the Bulldogs.

Newell is the second-rated power forward in the Class of 2024 and the eighth best overall, according to the 247Sports composite rankings.

Georgia went 16-16 in White’s inaugural campaign in 2022-23.

–Field Level Media