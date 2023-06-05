five-star-lb-sammy-brown-commits-to-clemson

Wordpress themeseotakipçi satın alpassport psdbalkon köşe takımılastik patlatannulled themenakliyatantika alanlaroyuncakizmir saç ekimiistanbul evden eve nakliyatimplantbebekantika eşya alanlarantika alanlargümüş alanlarantalya haberpgcdpmsasancaktepe antika eşya alanlarizmir escortantika alanlarAccident LawyerDental Implantiqoselektronik sigara
Sammy Brown, a five-star linebacker prospect in the Class of 2024, committed to Clemson on Monday.

The 6-foot-2, 230-pounder from Jefferson, Ga., is rated No. 14 overall in his class by the 247Sports composite rankings, No. 2 among linebackers.

He picked Clemson over Georgia, Ohio State, Oklahoma and Tennessee.

“To choose one school from among the final 5 was a nearly impossible task as they are all top notch programs headed by incredible men,” Brown wrote on social media. “My family and I have spent many months in prayer, seeking God’s will for my life. With that being said, I know God’s plan for my life takes me to Clemson, South Carolina.”

Coach Dabo Swinney’s Tigers went 11-3 (8-0 ACC) last season, winning the ACC title game against North Carolina before losing to Tennessee in the Orange Bowl. The 2016-17 and 2018-19 national champions will try to return to the College Football Playoff next season for the first time since 2020-21.

