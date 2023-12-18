five-star-qb-dylan-raiola-flips-from-georgia-to-nebraska

Quarterback Dylan Raiola, one of the highest-rated prospects in the Class of 2024, flipped his commitment from Georgia to Nebraska on Monday.

The five-star recruit was the No. 6 overall prospect in the 247Sports composite rankings. He committed to Ohio State in 2022, decommitted before the end of the year and chose Georgia last May over Nebraska and Southern California.

Raiola will become the highest-rated recruit in Nebraska program history when he signs his national letter of intent.

Raiola is the son of Dominic Raiola, who played center at Nebraska and spent 14 years in the NFL with the Detroit Lions.

"I firmly believe that Nebraska is in my blood," Dylan Raiola told ESPN. "It's a great opportunity to be part of something bigger than myself. Nebraska is a special place."

Georgia got better quarterback news Monday when Carson Beck announced he was returning to the program instead of entering the 2024 NFL Draft.

--Field Level Media

