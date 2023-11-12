five-star-recruit-khani-rooths-commits-to-michigan

The Michigan men’s basketball program got a verbal commitment Sunday from forward Khani Rooths, a five-star recruit ranked in the top 30 in the Class of 2024.

Rooths, a 6-foot-8, 200-pounder, hails from Rockville, Md., and plays for IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla. He is 25th in the 247Sports composite rankings, fifth among power forwards and fifth in the state of Florida.

He is rated a four-star by 247Sports and the No. 29 prospect in the nation, seventh at his position and sixth in the state. He is No. 23 in the ESPN 100 for the senior class.

Rooths chose Michigan over finalists Georgia and Florida State. He pointed to his connection with Wolverines head coach Juwan Howard, the coaching staff and players. He noted Washington, D.C.-area products and current Michigan players Dug McDaniel, a sophomore guard, and Terrance Williams II, a senior forward.

“I chose Michigan because I’m a big guy on relationships and how genuine people are,” Rooths told 247Sports. “I feel like Coach Juwan, the coaching staff and the players have a real good family atmosphere and environment that I want to be a part of.”

–Field Level Media