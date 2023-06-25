Florida destroys LSU 24-4, forces College World Series Game 3

(June 25) – The Florida Gators leveled the 2023 College World Series Championship Series on Sunday, trouncing the LSU Tigers 24-4 at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Nebraska.

The Gators (54-16) and the Tigers (53-17) are set to face off once more at 6 p.m. CT on Monday, with the victor securing the 2023 NCAA title.

The decisive match will be broadcast live on ESPN and the LSU Sports Radio Network. The radio pregame show is scheduled to start at 5:30 p.m., with live streaming available on www.LSUsports.net/live.

Florida’s centerfielder, Wyatt Langford, led the Gators’ offensive onslaught, going 5-for-5 at the plate, including two doubles, a home run, and six runs batted in.

Gators’ first baseman Jac Caglianone and rightfielder Ty Evans also made significant contributions, each hitting two home runs and driving in five runs.

Relief pitcher Blake Purnell (2-0) of Florida was credited with the win, entering the game in the third inning and delivering 1.2 scoreless innings with no hits and two walks.

Nick Ficarrotta earned his second save of the season, working the final five innings and limiting the Tigers to a single run on three hits, with no walks and two strikeouts.

LSU’s starting pitcher, Nate Ackenhausen (3-1), was handed the loss, having allowed six runs, three of which were earned, over 2.1 innings, with one walk and five strikeouts.

