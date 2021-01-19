Florida Is No. 1 In D1Baseball Top 25 Rankings

The Florida Gators open the 2021 season as the No. 1 ranked program in the D1Baseball Top 25 poll, starting the new campaign exactly where they ended in 2020.

This is the third time in the six-year history of the D1Baseball Top 25 that Florida is starting a new campaign as the preseason top-ranked team.

The Gators, who went 16-1 last term before the season was halted prematurely in the spring because of the COVID-19 pandemic, are returning several talents, especially on the mound and around the diamond, making the SEC outfits the team to beat in college baseball.

In fact, six of the Florida returners are ranked in Baseball America’s 2021 Major League Baseball Draft Top 200 Prospects.

UCLA starts the season at No. 2 and is followed by Texas Tech, Vanderbilt, and Louisville in the Top 5. There are five SEC teams ranked in the Top 10, with No. 6 Ole Miss, No. 7 Mississippi State, and No. 8 Arkansas following the Gators and Commodores.

Big 12 outfits Texas and TCU rounded out the Top 10.

UC Santa Barbara is No. 11 and is followed by LSU, NC State, West Virginia and Georgia Tech in the Top 15, while the next five are No. 16 Virginia, Wake Forest, South Carolina, Tennessee and Oklahoma State.

The last five are completed by Miami, Arizona, Auburn, Florida State and East Carolina.

D1Baseball Top 25 Rankings

RANKTEAM2020 RECORD2020 FINAL RANK
1Florida16-11
2UCLA13-25
3Texas Tech16-34
4Vanderbilt13-56
5Louisville13-42
6Ole Miss16-18
7Mississippi State12-417
8Arkansas11-514
9Texas14-3NR
10TCU11-4NR
11UC Santa Barbara13-223
12LSU12-519
13NC State14-211
14West Virginia11-5NR
15Georgia Tech11-5NR
16Virginia14-425
17Wake Forest10-8NR
18South Carolina12-4NR
19Tennessee15-2NR
20Oklahoma State13-5NR
21Miami12-47
22Arizona10-5NR
23Auburn13-518
24Florida State12-515
25East Carolina13-4NR
