Florida Is No. 1 In D1Baseball Top 25 Rankings

The Florida Gators open the 2021 season as the No. 1 ranked program in the D1Baseball Top 25 poll, starting the new campaign exactly where they ended in 2020.

This is the third time in the six-year history of the D1Baseball Top 25 that Florida is starting a new campaign as the preseason top-ranked team.

The Gators, who went 16-1 last term before the season was halted prematurely in the spring because of the COVID-19 pandemic, are returning several talents, especially on the mound and around the diamond, making the SEC outfits the team to beat in college baseball.

In fact, six of the Florida returners are ranked in Baseball America’s 2021 Major League Baseball Draft Top 200 Prospects.

UCLA starts the season at No. 2 and is followed by Texas Tech, Vanderbilt, and Louisville in the Top 5. There are five SEC teams ranked in the Top 10, with No. 6 Ole Miss, No. 7 Mississippi State, and No. 8 Arkansas following the Gators and Commodores.

Big 12 outfits Texas and TCU rounded out the Top 10.

UC Santa Barbara is No. 11 and is followed by LSU, NC State, West Virginia and Georgia Tech in the Top 15, while the next five are No. 16 Virginia, Wake Forest, South Carolina, Tennessee and Oklahoma State.

The last five are completed by Miami, Arizona, Auburn, Florida State and East Carolina.

D1Baseball Top 25 Rankings

RANK TEAM 2020 RECORD 2020 FINAL RANK 1 Florida 16-1 1 2 UCLA 13-2 5 3 Texas Tech 16-3 4 4 Vanderbilt 13-5 6 5 Louisville 13-4 2 6 Ole Miss 16-1 8 7 Mississippi State 12-4 17 8 Arkansas 11-5 14 9 Texas 14-3 NR 10 TCU 11-4 NR 11 UC Santa Barbara 13-2 23 12 LSU 12-5 19 13 NC State 14-2 11 14 West Virginia 11-5 NR 15 Georgia Tech 11-5 NR 16 Virginia 14-4 25 17 Wake Forest 10-8 NR 18 South Carolina 12-4 NR 19 Tennessee 15-2 NR 20 Oklahoma State 13-5 NR 21 Miami 12-4 7 22 Arizona 10-5 NR 23 Auburn 13-5 18 24 Florida State 12-5 15 25 East Carolina 13-4 NR