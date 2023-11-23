florida-rallies,-then-pulls-away-to-hand-pitt-first-loss

Having won its first four games by an average of 35 points, Pittsburgh rolled into its Wednesday night matchup with Florida in the NIT Tip-Off with a good measure of confidence.

The Gators showed they were a stronger brand of competition than the Panthers have seen as a strong second half carried Florida to an 86-71 victory in Brooklyn.

Guard Walter Clayton Jr. paced the Gators (4-1) with 28 points and added five boards. Tyrese Samuel added a 20-point, 10-rebound double-double.

Pitt’s momentum carried into the first few minutes of the clash, as the Panthers (4-1) bucketed the first seven points of the contest over a 1:28 span.

A Carlton Carrington jumper was bookended by makes by Ishmael Leggett and Blake Hinson — both assisted by the impressive freshman.

A pair of Samuel baskets broke the run, but layups by Leggett and Zack Austin made it 11-4 before the first television timeout.

Florida (4-1) chipped away at the Pitt advantage, which was at its peak in the first half at 19-10. Clayton Jr. leveled things at 20-20 with 9:57 before the midway point, then the Panthers wouldn’t lead by more than three until Clayton Jr. gave his side its first lead with under a minute to go until the break.

Thomas Haugh’s trey before the buzzer sounded compounded the Clayton Jr. layup that tilted the scoreboard, giving Florida a 39-34 edge at the half.

Pitt shot 12 of 35 (34.3 percent) from the field in the first 20 minutes, while Florida was 15 of 36 (41.7 percent). Both sides sank five triples in the initial half.

Out of the intermission, Hinson and Leggett helped tie it up at 39, and Guillermo Diaz Graham briefly put Pitt up with a three-pointer. Clayton Jr. and Samuel pushed the Gators back ahead over the next minute, and Florida wouldn’t relinquish its lead after that.

A 12-2 run later in the period gave the Gators some leeway.

The Panthers, which were averaging 95.5 points and 11.3 made three-pointers entering the contest, were limited to their lowest output this season.

They were led by Leggett’s 19 points and nine rebounds.

–Field Level Media