Florida State flips 5-star TE Landen Thomas from Georgia

by

Landen Thomas, the top-rated tight end in the Class of 2024, flipped his commitment back from Georgia to Florida State on Monday.

The five-star prospect from Moultrie, Ga., was ranked No. 24 overall in his class by the 247Sports composite and had committed to his home-state Bulldogs last July.

“Go noles,” he tweeted Monday along with two graphics of him wearing Seminoles gear.

Thomas previously had given a verbal commitment to Florida State in April 2021 before switching allegiances to Georgia. Verbal commitments, of course, are not binding until a player signs a letter-of-intent, with signing day annually in February.

Thomas reportedly attended Florida State’s spring game last weekend.

Florida State now has 11 players committed to their 2024 recruiting class, which ranks No. 5 in the country by 247Sports’ metrics.

The Seminoles and coach Mike Norvell are coming off a 10-3 season, a bounce-back year for the program.

–Field Level Media

