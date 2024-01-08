florida-state-lands-former-alabama-wr-malik-benson

Former Alabama wide receiver Malik Benson will transfer to Florida State, confirming the move on social media Monday.

Benson spent one season with the Crimson Tide, catching 13 passes for 162 yards and a touchdown.

A product of Hutchinson Community College in his native Kansas, Benson played two seasons and earned NJCAA Division I All-America honors after his first season, when he had 43 receptions for 1,229 yards and 11 touchdowns in 11 games.

The following season, he gained 923 receiving yards and scored 10 times.

The 247Sports composite identified Benson as the top junior college player in the country before he chose Alabama over Georgia, LSU, Oregon and Tennessee.

--Field Level Media

