florida-state-rb-trey-benson,-two-others-skipping-orange-bowl-in-favor-of-nfl

Florida State running back Trey Benson announced Sunday that he will not play in the Orange Bowl to instead focus on NFL draft prep, one of three FSU players to declare for the draft.

Benson, who led the undefeated Seminoles with 905 yards and 14 touchdowns on the ground this fall, along with tight end Jaheim Bell and defensive tackle Fabien Lovett join two other players who had previously declared for the NFL, wide receiver Johnny Wilson and cornerback Jarrian Jones. All but Jones intend to skip the bowl game.

On Instagram, Benson wrote in part, "I cannot begin to express how valuable my two years have been, especially the relationships I've made with teammates, coaches, athletic training, academic staff and the whole FSU family. ... I have decided to enter the 2024 NFL Draft and will not play in the Orange Bowl."

Benson, a redshirt junior, joined Florida State in 2022 after two uneventful seasons at Oregon. He rushed for 990 yards and nine touchdowns in his first season in Tallahassee.

Over his career, he averaged 6.1 yards per carry while scoring 23 touchdowns on the ground.

Bell recorded 39 receptions with 503 yards and two touchdowns for the Seminoles after transferring in from South Carolina.

Lovett, who started his career at Mississippi State, played in 13 games, recording 22 tackles, a sack and three pass breakups.

Florida State was left out of the CFB Playoff despite finishing 13-0 and will face Georgia on Dec. 30 in Miami Gardens, Fla.

--Field Level Media

