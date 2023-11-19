florida-state-star-qb-jordan-travis-sustains-major-leg-injury

Florida State star quarterback Jordan Travis sustained a gruesome left leg injury during the first quarter of Seminoles’ game against North Alabama on Saturday night at Tallahassee, Fla.

Travis was injured on a tackle by Shaun Myers after a 16-yard gain. He lifted his leg up after the play and his foot dangled and was bent in an awkward angle near the ankle. He then clutched the leg while appearing to be in deep distress.

Travis motioned for the training staff and soon had the leg put into an air cast. Players from both teams came out to the center of the field before Travis was carted off the field with 1:43 left in the first quarter. Travis waved to the fans while being taken off.

Travis was taken via ambulance to a nearby hospital. Florida State hasn’t yet announced any details.

The injury is a major blow for No. 4 Florida State, which is competing for a spot in the College Football Playoffs.

Travis entered the contest with 2,735 yards, 20 touchdown passes and just two interceptions. He also rushed for seven scores.

Travis completed 2 of 4 passes for 21 yards as well as the 16-yard run before exiting.

Tate Rodemaker replaced Travis at quarterback against North Alabama.

