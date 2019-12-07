Follow No. 2 LSU v No. 4 Georgia Livescores, Updates

ATLANTA, Sporting Alert – No. 2 LSU and No. 4 Georgia will lock horns in what is slated to be a high-quality showdown in the Southeastern Conference championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Game time for this clash is set for 4:05 PM ET and will be live on CBS.

According to ESPN’s Football Power Index, the Tigers, who have the country’s No. 2 scoring offense, have a 55.7 percent chance of winning this clash, while the Bulldogs are listed with a 44.3 percent winning chance.

LSU holds a 2-1 advantage over the Georgia in this series, following wins over the Bulldogs in 2003 and 2011. They were defeat in the 2005 SEC Championship Game.

Meanwhile, Georgia (11-1, 7-1 SEC), which suffered a 35-28 defeat to Alabama last year, comes into this battle on a six-game winning streak and a strong defense, having allowed fewer points than all but one team this season, at 10.4.

“It will be the best offensive and defensive line we’ve seen all year,” said LSU head coach Ed Orgeron. “I watched their offensive line (Monday) morning.

“They’re phenomenal. Probably three or four guys that will be draft choices. All five of them will play in the NFL.”

Heisman Trophy contender Joe Burrow of LSU (12-0, 8-0) will aim to continue his record-setting season when he comes up against the Bulldogs.

Burrow, who has passed for 4,366 yards with 44 touchdowns, have best Tim Couch’s SEC record for most pass yards in a season and equaled Drew Lock’s pass TD record.

According to ESPN Stats & Information, the senior is well on pace to set the FBS record for the best single-season completion percentage.

A pair of 1,000-yard receivers in Ja’Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson, as well as running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire will be the main threat on offense for LSU today.

In the meantime, although not having his best season, quarterback Jake Fromm will hope to continue to lead Georgia’s offense and will link up with star running back D’Andre Swift and receiver George Pickens.

The Bulldogs are the champions of the SEC Eastern Division for the third-straight season and they are hoping to secure a win today to cement their place in the College Football Playoffs.

LSU, which has tasted SEC championship victories in 2001, 2003, 2007, and 2011, is seeking to win its first league title in eight years.