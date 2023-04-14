former-4-star-aj-storr-transfers-from-st.-john’s-to-wisconsin

St. John’s guard AJ Storr announced on social media Thursday that he is transferring to Wisconsin.

The 6-foot-6 Storr was a four-star prospect coming out of high school in the Class of 2022, rated No. 97 overall by the 247Sports composite.

In 33 games (17 starts) as a freshman, Storr averaged 8.8 points and 1.9 rebounds per game. He shot 38-for-94 from 3-point range on the year for a 40.4 percent clip.

St. John’s is starting fresh after hiring coach Rick Pitino to replace Mike Anderson, leading Storr and several others to enter the portal.

