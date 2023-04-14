College Basketball News

Former 4-star AJ Storr transfers from St. John’s to Wisconsin

FLM Direct-Baller

ByFLM Direct-Baller

Apr 13, 2023 ,
former-4-star-aj-storr-transfers-from-st.-john’s-to-wisconsin

St. John’s guard AJ Storr announced on social media Thursday that he is transferring to Wisconsin.

The 6-foot-6 Storr was a four-star prospect coming out of high school in the Class of 2022, rated No. 97 overall by the 247Sports composite.

In 33 games (17 starts) as a freshman, Storr averaged 8.8 points and 1.9 rebounds per game. He shot 38-for-94 from 3-point range on the year for a 40.4 percent clip.

St. John’s is starting fresh after hiring coach Rick Pitino to replace Mike Anderson, leading Storr and several others to enter the portal.

–Field Level Media

FLM Direct-Baller

By FLM Direct-Baller

Field Level Media was founded by sports media executives with more than 40 years of combined experience working with the most influential media companies in the industry.

Related Post

College Basketball News

UConn’s Adama Sanogo leaving for NBA

Apr 13, 2023 FLM Direct-Baller
College Basketball News

UCLA guards Tyger Campbell, Amari Bailey declare for draft

Apr 13, 2023 FLM Direct-Baller
College Basketball News

Arizona F Azuolas Tubelis declares for NBA draft

Apr 13, 2023 FLM Direct-Baller

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.