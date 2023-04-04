Former 5-star C Efton Reid transferring from Gonzaga

Gonzaga center Efton Reid, a former five-star high school recruit, is entering the transfer portal for the second straight offseason.

Reid committed to LSU and played his freshman season for the Tigers in 2021-22. The 7-footer started all 34 games and averaged 6.3 points and 4.3 rebounds.

After LSU fired coach Will Wade for cause in March 2022 following alleged recruiting violations, Reid was one of several players to transfer out.

He landed at Gonzaga but saw just 4.6 minutes per game in 25 games off the bench. Reid averaged just 2.1 points and 1.0 rebound per game.

Reid is a native of Richmond, Va., and had Ohio State, Florida State and Pitt among his finalists coming out of high school.

