Former NC State QB Ben Finley transfers to Cal

Former North Carolina State quarterback Ben Finley announced he will continue his college career at Cal. Finley will have three seasons remaining after moving on

ByReportng - Field Level Media
former-nc-state-qb-ben-finley-transfers-to-cal

Former North Carolina State quarterback Ben Finley announced he will continue his college career at Cal.

Finley will have three seasons remaining after moving on as a graduate transfer.

He finished the 2022 season as NC State’s starter. He passed for 271 yards and two touchdowns in a 30-27 double-overtime victory over North Carolina on Nov. 25 before throwing for 269 yards and two interceptions in a 16-12 loss to Maryland in the Mayo Bowl.

In eight total games for the Wolfpack over three seasons, Finley passed for 912 yards, four touchdowns and five interceptions.

Finley will compete with TCU transfer Sam Jackson for the starting job.

Finley is the younger brother of Ryan Finley, who played college football at Boise State and NC State before being a fourth-round pick of the Cincinnati Bengals in 2019. Ryan Finley played in eight games (four starts) for the Bengals in 2019-20.

–Field Level Media

Reportng - Field Level Media

Field Level Media features breaking news & coverage of 7,000+ annual events from a network of more than 200 professional journalists across North America.

