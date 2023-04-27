former-notre-dame-qb-tyler-buchner-commits-to-alabama

Former Notre Dame quarterback Tyler Buchner committed to Alabama on Thursday, two days after entering the transfer portal. Buchner reunites with offensive coordinator Tommy Rees

Former Notre Dame quarterback Tyler Buchner committed to Alabama on Thursday, two days after entering the transfer portal.

Buchner reunites with offensive coordinator Tommy Rees, who also left Notre Dame for Tuscaloosa, Ala. Buchner has three years of eligibility remaining.

“Sometimes life brings opportunities that are beyond anything you can imagine and that is what happened today,” Buchner posted to Twitter. “I have committed to play football for the University of Alabama and head coach Nick Saban. I know this is the best decision for my future.”

Buchner began the 2022 season as the starter but missed 10 games to a shoulder injury before returning with an MVP effort in Notre Dame’s 45-38 win over South Carolina in the Gator Bowl.

Buchner has completed 56.8 percent of his passes for 949 yards with six touchdowns and eight interceptions. He has rushed 82 times for 459 yards and seven scores.

Saban said after the spring game that Alabama might look to the transfer portal to replace the departed Bryce Young.

–Field Level Media