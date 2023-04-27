Former Notre Dame QB Tyler Buchner commits to Alabama

Former Notre Dame quarterback Tyler Buchner committed to Alabama on Thursday, two days after entering the transfer portal. Buchner reunites with offensive coordinator Tommy Rees

ByReportng - Field Level Media
former-notre-dame-qb-tyler-buchner-commits-to-alabama

Former Notre Dame quarterback Tyler Buchner committed to Alabama on Thursday, two days after entering the transfer portal.

Buchner reunites with offensive coordinator Tommy Rees, who also left Notre Dame for Tuscaloosa, Ala. Buchner has three years of eligibility remaining.

“Sometimes life brings opportunities that are beyond anything you can imagine and that is what happened today,” Buchner posted to Twitter. “I have committed to play football for the University of Alabama and head coach Nick Saban. I know this is the best decision for my future.”

Buchner began the 2022 season as the starter but missed 10 games to a shoulder injury before returning with an MVP effort in Notre Dame’s 45-38 win over South Carolina in the Gator Bowl.

Buchner has completed 56.8 percent of his passes for 949 yards with six touchdowns and eight interceptions. He has rushed 82 times for 459 yards and seven scores.

Saban said after the spring game that Alabama might look to the transfer portal to replace the departed Bryce Young.

–Field Level Media

Reportng - Field Level Media

Field Level Media features breaking news & coverage of 7,000+ annual events from a network of more than 200 professional journalists across North America.

Similar Posts

Top 25 College Football Scores, Results and Records – Week 7

Top 25 College Football Scores, Results and Records – Week 7

ByJeff-Wellin

MIAMI, FL (Sporting Alert) — NCAA College Football top 25 scores, results and records, after Week 7 fixtures that took place on Saturday (Oct. 11). Among the winners on Saturday were the No. 1 ranked Florida State and the joint No. 3s Mississippi State and Ole Miss, USC defeated No. 10 Arizona and Duke celebrated a victory over No. 22 Georgia Tech, who will certainly drop out of the top 25 this week.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.