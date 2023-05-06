Former Ohio State WR Caleb Burton commits to Auburn

Former Ohio State receiver Caleb Burton announced Saturday that he is transferring to Auburn.

Burton made his decision on social media, saying, “War Eagle!! Excited to get to work!”

The 5-foot-11, 169-pound Burton didn’t have any statistics for the Buckeyes in 2022 and was redshirted. He entered the transfer portal last month.

Burton was a four-star prospect at Lake Travis High in Austin, Texas, before choosing Ohio State.

It was the second straight day in which Auburn received a commitment from a Big Ten transfer. Former Michigan State quarterback Payton Thorne announced his decision to join the Tigers on Friday.

