former-oregon-qb-ty-thompson-commits-to-tulane

Former Oregon quarterback Ty Thompson committed to Tulane on Friday.

Thompson entered the transfer portal on Dec. 10 following the commitment of former Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel to the Ducks.

The 6-foot-4 Thompson was a four-star prospect in the 2021 class, ranked by 247Sports as the No. 9 quarterback and the No. 81 overall prospect.

He announced his decision on social media with a photo of him in a Tulane uniform and the simple caption "roll wave."

With Bo Nix entrenched at quarterback for the Ducks, Thompson saw limited action in 2023. He appeared in seven games, completing 24 of 31 pass attempts for 287 yards with four touchdowns and an interception.

In three seasons in Eugene, he appeared in 17 games, throwing for 456 yards with six touchdowns and four interceptions.

Thompson will have two seasons of eligibility remaining for the Green Wave.

Tulane finished the 2023 season with an 11-3 mark under former head coach Willie Fritz, who has taken over at Houston. Thompson will play under new head coach Jon Sumrall, who was hired in December.

--Field Level Media

