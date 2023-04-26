former-oregon-state-qb-chance-nolan-commits-to-tcu

Former Oregon State quarterback Chance Nolan announced Tuesday that he is transferring to TCU. “Blessed and Excited for the Next Part #TCU #GoFrogs,” Nolan said

“Blessed and Excited for the Next Part #TCU #GoFrogs,” Nolan said on his Twitter account.

In three seasons with the Beavers, Nolan threw for 4,153 yards, 32 touchdowns and 20 interceptions in 22 games (20 starts).

His best campaign was 2021 when he passed for 2,677 yards, 19 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

But last season, his string of 17 consecutive starts came to an end when he injured his neck against Utah on Oct. 1. He didn’t play again, finishing the campaign with 939 yards, seven touchdowns and eight interceptions in five games.

The Horned Frogs are looking for a quarterback to replace Heisman Trophy runner-up Max Duggan, who led the team to the national championship game before a 65-7 loss to Georgia.

Sophomore Chandler Morris, who opened the 2022 season as the starter before sustaining a knee injury, and redshirt freshman Josh Hoover, were TCU’s top two quarterbacks during spring drills.

–Field Level Media