former-stanford-f-harrison-ingram-commits-to-north-carolina

Former Stanford forward and five-star recruit Harrison Ingram announced Saturday that he is transferring to North Carolina. “Chapel Hill, It’s UP!” Ingram wrote on Twitter.

Former Stanford forward and five-star recruit Harrison Ingram announced Saturday that he is transferring to North Carolina.

“Chapel Hill, It’s UP!” Ingram wrote on Twitter.

Ingram’s announcement comes just days after he visited the campus.

He averaged 10.5 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists in 33 games (32 starts) last season with the Cardinal. Those totals came one season after Ingram was named Pac-12 Freshman of the Year (10.5 ppg, 6.6 rpg and 3.0 apg).

–Field Level Media