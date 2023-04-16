former-syracuse-c-jesse-edwards-transferring-to-wvu

Former Syracuse center Jesse Edwards announced Sunday he is transferring to West Virginia.

“I felt it was time for a fresh start,” Edwards told ESPN. “I needed a new environment to challenge myself in and I think West Virginia is just that. I’ve met some great people on my visit here and the campus looks amazing. This team could be something special.”

The 6-foot-11 Netherlands native has one year of eligibility remaining with the Mountaineers.

Edwards was ranked as the No. 3 player in the transfer portal by ESPN after averaging 14.5 points, 10.3 rebounds, 2.7 blocks and 1.3 steals in 32 starts for Syracuse in 2022-23.

He played in 95 games (56 starts) during his Orange career, averaging 8.8 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.8 blocks per contest over four seasons.

Edwards also was being recruited by Kansas, Gonzaga, Virginia Tech, Texas Tech and Michigan, among others.

He moves from one Hall of Fame coach in Jim Boeheim to another, joining Bob Huggins’ program in Morgantown, W.Va.

“It is a huge honor to be able to learn from and get to know not one but two legendary coaches,” Edwards said. “I’ll take their knowledge about the game and life with me for the rest of my life.”

