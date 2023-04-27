former-wofford-star-bj-mack-transfers-to-south-carolina

Former Wofford standout BJ Mack announced Thursday that he is transferring to South Carolina. The 6-foot-8 forward averaged 16.6 points and 5.6 rebounds in 32

Former Wofford standout BJ Mack announced Thursday that he is transferring to South Carolina.

The 6-foot-8 forward averaged 16.6 points and 5.6 rebounds in 32 games (all starts) this season while earning first-team All-Southern Conference honors. He made 52 3-pointers and shot 80.7 percent from the free-throw line.

Mack spent the 2019-20 season at South Florida before spending the past three seasons at Wofford. He scored 1,199 points for the Terriers and averaged 14.1 points and 5.2 rebounds in 85 games (69 starts).

Mack was a second-team All-Southern Conference pick in 2021-22 when he averaged 16.5 points and a career-best 6.1 rebounds.

Mack, a native of Charlotte, N.C., also was considering Arkansas, Florida, Iowa, LSU, Michigan and Xavier, among others. But the Gamecocks and second-year coach Lamont Paris landed his services.

–Field Level Media