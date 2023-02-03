four-star-2024-qb-walker-white-commits-to-auburn

Walker White, a four-star 2024 quarterback prospect, committed to Auburn on Friday.

White, from Little Rock (Ark.) Christian Academy, is ranked as the No. 8 quarterback and the No. 92 overall prospect by 247Sports. He chose the Tigers over Baylor and Clemson.

“As soon as I stepped on that football field my heart (jumped),” White told 247Sports about his January visit to Auburn. “I said this is the place.”

The 6-foot-3, 215-pound White said he is excited to play for new head coach Hugh Freeze and his staff.

“When I go to Auburn, I know I’ll be developed to my full potential,” White said.

“They are geniuses about offense and the quarterback position,” he continued.

In his junior season, White passed for nearly 2,000 yards and 25 touchdowns, per 247Sports. He added 837 rushing yards and 16 scores on the ground.

