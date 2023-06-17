four-star-2025-qb-austin-simmons-flips-from-florida-to-ole-miss

Four-star quarterback Austin Simmons of the class of 2025 announced Saturday his decision to flip from his commitment to Florida to reclassify and join the Ole Miss recruiting class of 2023.

“I will be flipping my commitment to the University of Mississippi,” Simmons, 17, wrote on Twitter. “Also, after long conversations with my family and mentors, I have decided to reclassify to the Class of 2023. I can’t wait to see what my future holds.

“To Coach (Lane) Kiffin and the rest of the (Ole Miss) coaching staff, thank you for giving me this opportunity to bring a national championship to Oxford.”

A 6-foot-2, 180-pound prospect out of Moore Haven, Fla., Simmons initially committed to Florida in April. He had been the No. 4 quarterback and a top-75 overall prospect (No. 58) in the 2025 class, per 247Sports, but has not yet been re-ranked for the Class of 2023.

Simmons’ unique school situation provided him the unprecedented opportunity to reclassify two cycles and enroll this summer to compete with the other quarterbacks this fall as part of the Rebels’ recruiting class of 2023.

Simmons is the homeschooled son of separated parents, a situation that allowed Simmons to be a two-sport athlete, playing football in the Lake Okeechobee area while living with his father and playing baseball in Miami while living with his mother, according to the Palm Beach Post.

Simmons reportedly began accelerated learning in his freshman year of high school in an effort to get ahead.

While at Pahokee (Fla.) High School for the 2022 season, Simmons broke Anquan Boldin’s school record for passing yards with 3,242 and threw 24 touchdowns against nine interceptions. He also ran for three scores. Boldin later was a standout NFL receiver.

In 24 varsity appearances, Simmons completed 317 of 484 passes (65.5 percent) for 5,616 yards and 42 touchdowns with 14 interceptions.

Simmons will join a quarterback room at Ole Miss that includes incumbent starter Jaxson Dart competing with LSU transfer Walker Howard and Oklahoma State transfer Spencer Sanders.

–Field Level Media