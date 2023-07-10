SportingAlert.com

Four-star F Dallas Thomas commits to Clemson

Dallas Thomas, a four-star power forward prospect in the Class of 2024, committed to play his college basketball at Clemson on Monday.

“Excited to announce my commitment to Clemson University! Let’s work!” Thomas wrote on Twitter.

Thomas is rated No. 64 in his class, according to the 247Sports composite rankings. He is also listed as the No. 11 power forward.

A native of Little Rock, Ark., Thomas chose Clemson over Arkansas, LSU, Memphis and Missouri.

He is the first commit of the 2024 cycle for coach Brad Brownell and the Tigers, who tied for third in the Atlantic Coast Conference last season but missed the NCAA Tournament for the second straight year.

–Field Level Media

