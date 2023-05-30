Wordpress themeseotakipçi satın alpassport psdbalkon köşe takımılastik patlatannulled themenakliyatantika alanlarpuro satın aloyuncakizmir saç ekimiistanbul evden eve nakliyatimplantbebekantika eşya alanlarantika alanlargümüş alanlarantalya haberpgcdpmsasancaktepe antika eşya alanlarizmir escortantika alanlarAccident LawyerDental Implantiqoselektronik sigaraWordpress themeseotakipçi satın alpassport psdbalkon köşe takımılastik patlatannulled themenakliyatantika alanlarpuro satın aloyuncakizmir saç ekimiistanbul evden eve nakliyatimplantbebekantika eşya alanlarantika alanlargümüş alanlarantalya haberpgcdpmsasancaktepe antika eşya alanlarizmir escortantika alanlarAccident LawyerDental Implantiqoselektronik sigara
Four-star F Drew McKenna picks Georgetown, reclassifies to ’23

Drew McKenna, a four-star small forward recruit in the Class of 2024, announced Tuesday he is committing to Georgetown and reclassifying to the Class of 2023.

The Ellicott City, Md., native picked the Hoyas and new coach Ed Cooley over Butler and Xavier.

McKenna was the No. 58 overall prospect in the 2024 class, according to the 247Sports composite rankings, and the top player in the state of Maryland. He is listed as 6-foot-7 and 200 pounds.

“I chose Georgetown because Ed Cooley is a very relatable coach,” McKenna told On3. “He understands me and my family and he matches how hungry I am. I love the passion and integrity he has as a coach.”

Cooley did most of his roster-building for his first season at Georgetown through the transfer portal, bringing in guards Jayden Epps (Illinois) and Rowan Brumbaugh (Texas) and forwards Ismael Massoud (Kansas State) and Dontrez Styles (North Carolina). The Hoyas also have four-star high school center Drew Fielder committed.

–Field Level Media

