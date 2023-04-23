Four-star LB Willis McGahee IV chooses Nebraska

Four-star linebacker Willis McGahee IV verbally committed to Nebraska on Saturday while in Lincoln to watch the school’s Red-White spring game, according to multiple reports.

McGahee is the 24th-ranked linebacker nationally, according to 247sports. He reportedly had 13 sacks as a junior last season.

McGahee is the son of former NFL running back Willis McGahee, a two-time Pro Bowl selection who rushed for 8,474 yards from 2004-13. McGahee was a college football star at Miami.

The younger McGahee has been playing at Miami Palmetto High but is transferring to Columbus High in Miami for his senior season.

Willis McGahee IV reportedly was sought by Auburn, Florida, Maryland, Michigan, Rutgers, Tennessee, UCF and West Virginia.

Nebraska has a new coach in Matt Rhule, who previously was a college head coach at Temple and Baylor. He also had an NFL stint with the Carolina Panthers.

