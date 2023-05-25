Expand To Show Full Article
Four-star QB Isaac Wilson, brother of Zach, commits to Utah

College Football News May 25, 2023
Isaac Wilson, a four-star quarterback prospect in the Class of 2024 and the brother of New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson, committed to Utah on Wednesday night.

The younger Wilson is the No. 22-ranked quarterback in his class, according to the 247Sports composite. He also held offers from Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, Miami and Oregon.

The Draper, Utah native chose the Utes over rival BYU, where Zach Wilson grew his stock as an NFL prospect. Zach Wilson was the second overall pick in the 2021 draft by the Jets, but he enters his third season No. 2 on the depth chart behind newly acquired Aaron Rodgers.

Isaac Wilson is listed at 6-foot, 190 pounds. He is entering his senior year at Corner Canyon High School.

–Field Level Media

Field Level Media
Field Level Media features breaking news & coverage of 7,000+ annual events from a network of more than 200 professional journalists across North America.

