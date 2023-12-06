Franck Kepnang, Washington wallop Montana State

Senior center Franck Kepnang registered 16 points, 11 rebounds and three blocked shots while posting his second career double-double and helping Washington to a 85-61 drubbing of Montana State on Tuesday night at Seattle.

Sahvir Wheeler added 14 points and Koren Johnson scored 13 for the Huskies (5-3). Anthony Holland was 3 of 3 from 3-point range for 11 points.

Robert Ford III notched 13 points and three steals for Montana State (3-5), which dropped its third straight game. Tyler Patterson had 12 points on four 3-pointers, Brian Goracke also had 12 and Sam Lecholat added 11.

The game was tight for the first 10 minutes before the Huskies erupted with a 20-2 spurt to open up a 17-point advantage. The lead topped out at 33 points.

Washington connected on 52.5 percent from the field, including 8 of 16 from 3-point range.

The Bobcats hit 38.9 percent of their attempts and were 9 of 31 (29 percent) from behind the arc. Montana State committed 18 turnovers and was outrebounded 44-26.

Montana State trailed by 17 early in the second half before Washington delivered the knockout punch with a 14-2 burst.

Paul Mulcahy and Holland finished the run with 3-pointers to give the Huskies a 63-34 advantage with 13:43 left in the game.

Mulcahy hit a layup to push the lead over 30 at 69-38 with 11:03 remaining, and the Huskies cruised to the finish.

Keion Brooks Jr. and Johnson had nine points apiece as Washington led 43-28 at the break. Patterson scored nine in the half for the Bobcats.

Montana State took its lone lead of the game at 20-19 when Goracke drained a 3-pointer with 10:03 left in the half. The trey capped an 8-0 burst.

Just 12 seconds later, Johnson hit a jumper to put the Huskies back in the lead. It also was the start of the 20-2 surge.

Johnson hit another jumper to end a string of 15 straight Washington points to make it 39-22 with 2:56 remaining in the half.

