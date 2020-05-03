Leads

Free Agent Andy Dalton Joins Dallas Cowboys – Reports

- by Sports Desk - Leave a Comment
Andy Dalton of Bengals

DALLAS – Former Cincinnati Bengals long-time starter Andy Dalton has agreed to terms on a one-year deal, according to NFL Media and reports, giving the Dallas Cowboys the most depth they’ve had at quarterback in years.

Dalton, a free agent, is expected to provide valuable cover and wisdom for starter Dak Prescott.

This will be a homecoming of sorts for Dalton, a Houston native and former star at TCU in Fort Worth. A second-round pick of the Bengals in 2011, he has been an NFL starter his entire nine-year career, starting 133 games with 31,594 passing yards and 204 touchdowns with 118 interceptions.

The Bengals granted Dalton his release earlier this week after drafting LSU quarterback Joe Burrow with the first overall pick.

Embed from Getty Images

The Cowboys currently have the franchise tag on Prescott and want to sign him to a new long-term deal before the July 15 deadline. Suddenly, it’s a crowded group behind the two-time Pro Bowl starter.

Last weekend Dallas drafted James Madison quarterback Ben DiNucci in the seventh round. Cooper Rush, Prescott’s primary backup the last two seasons, was given a one-year restricted free agent tender in March. And Clayton Thorson, a practice squad player last year, was signed to the Reserve/Future list after the 2019 season.

Now Dalton, a three-time Pro Bowler, is about to be added to the depth chart. The Bengals’ all-time leading passer led Cincinnati to the playoffs in each of his first five seasons under then-head coach Marvin Lewis.

But the Bengals, without a playoff appearance since 2015 and seeking their first playoff win since 1990, decided to move in a new direction with Burrow last week.

The 32-year-old Dalton, still in his prime, didn’t take long to pick a new destination: back home to Texas.

Related Posts

Joe Burrow of LSU in action

Watch 2020 NFL Draft Live Streaming On WatchESPN

LA Lakers forward LeBron James

NBA To Withhold 25-Percent Of Players’ Salaries

Lionel Messi of Barcelona

Pele Tells Ronaldo, Messi – I Am The Greatest

About Sports Desk

One of SportingAlert.com main contributors and associated staff member. Focus on presenting the best possible news, views and reviews from college and pro sporting events all across the globe.

View all posts by Sports Desk →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.