freshman-amari-bailey,-no.-7-ucla-hammer-oregon-state

Amari Bailey scored a career-best 24 points to lead No. 7 UCLA to an easy 62-47 victory over Oregon State on Thursday night in Pac-12 play at Corvallis, Ore.

Jaylen Clark added 16 points and three steals for the Bruins (20-4, 11-2 Pac-12), who won their third consecutive game. Jaime Jaquez Jr. collected 12 rebounds but scored just seven points on 3-of-10 shooting.

Jordan Pope scored 17 points and Glenn Taylor Jr. added 10 for Oregon State (9-16, 3-11), which has dropped three straight games and 10 of its past 12.

The Beavers tallied under 50 points for the fourth time this season. Oregon State committed 18 turnovers and had just four assists, two coming in the final two minutes.

Bailey, a freshman, made 10 of 16 shots from the field and all four of his free-throw attempts.

UCLA shot 50 percent from the field and knocked down 6 of 18 from 3-point range while beating Oregon State for the 11th time in the past 15 meetings. The Bruins had a 17-9 edge in fast-break points.

The Beavers connected on 35.6 percent of their shots, including 5 of 19 from behind the arc. Oregon State made all 10 of its free throws, while the Bruins were 6 of 9.

Clark scored 10 first-half points as UCLA led 31-18 at the break.

Bailey scored six points during a 9-0 push that gave the Bruins a 28-16 lead with 1:35 remaining. Jaquez drained a 3-pointer 70 seconds later to account for the half-high 13-point advantage.

UCLA extended the lead to 38-20 on Clark’s fast-break dunk with 15:47 left in the game.

A short time later, Bailey scored two baskets and Clark had one to make it 46-24 with 11:10 remaining.

Bailey later scored all the points in an 8-0 burst as the Bruins extended the advantage to 57-30 with 4:41 left.

Oregon State trimmed its deficit while the UCLA starters were done for the night. The Beavers finished the game with a 15-5 run.

–Field Level Media