fsu-qb-jordan-travis-(leg)-confirms-season-over

Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis confirmed Monday that his season and his Seminoles career is over after he suffered a devastating leg injury on Saturday.

The social media post follows a video he shared from his hospital bed on Sunday. It’s unclear if Travis, a senior, was still in the hospital Monday. Travis suffered the gruesome-looking injury during the first quarter of the Seminoles’ 58-13 win against North Alabama on Saturday night at Tallahassee, Fla.

“I have been overwhelmed by the support from my teammates, coaches, the Florida State community and those all around the world,” Travis wrote in a post to X. “Although the injury I sustained (Saturday) marks the end of my Seminole playing career, the great memories created here at FSU will never fade.

“… I am excited to be by my brothers’ sides every day as we continue our attack. We’re all we got, we’re all we need. Job’s not finished.”

Florida State was No. 4 in the College Football Playoff rankings heading into the game vs. North Alabama. The next rankings will be released Tuesday night as FSU (11-0) prepares to play Florida on Saturday behind backup QB Tate Rodemaker. The Seminoles were overtaken by Washington (11-0) in Sunday’s Associated Press Top 25 rankings and fell a spot to No. 5.

Travis was injured on a tackle by North Alabama’s Shaun Myers after a 16-yard gain. He motioned for the training staff and soon had his lower leg put into an air cast. He was taken via ambulance to a nearby hospital.

The exact nature of his injury has not been disclosed.

On Sunday, Travis was upbeat in a video message.

“What’s up, y’all? It’s Jordan,” he said. “Just want to let you know I’m doing good, feeling good, I got a smile on my face. I’m just gonna follow God’s plan. … I appreciate you all for all the messages. Go Noles.”

–Field Level Media