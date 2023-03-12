Fulham vs Arsenal: Preview, team news and how to watch

Get ready for an exciting Premier League match on March 12, 2023, as Fulham hosts Arsenal at Craven Cottage. The Gunners are at the top of the standings with 63 points, but Manchester City are closely following with 61 points after beating Crystal Palace, so the visitors know that much take all three points on Sunday. Watch live streaming on Peacock.

Team News: Unfortunately, Fulham will be without Joao Palhinha, who is serving the second of a two-match ban. Arsenal has concerns about the availability of midfield captain Martin Odegaard and defender Kieran Tierney, both of whom missed the Europa League draw due to illness.

“I hope they do [train],” Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said. “Martin was feeling better and then he became a little bit worse, but hopefully he is able to train today.”

Additionally, attacker Leandro Trossard is doubtful after injuring his groin against Bournemouth, while Eddie Nketiah could miss out with an ankle injury. Arteta has hinted at Gabriel Jesus’s return from a knee injury, but the team is unlikely to rush him into action.

“He had a bad injury and he’s been really pushing the boundaries and trying to get that recovery as quick and smooth as possible,” the boss added.

Head-to-Head Statistics: Fulham has not won against Arsenal in the Premier League in nine meetings since 2012. All three of Arsenal’s losses to Fulham have occurred at Craven Cottage.

Meanwhile, Arsenal is seeking their fifth consecutive league win and boasts the best away record in the Premier League.

Fulham Performance: Despite their recent defeat at Brentford, Fulham has been performing well, with only Arsenal, Manchester City, and Manchester United earning more points than their 20 since the Premier League resumed after the World Cup.

The Cottagers have lost just one of their past five home league games and have been playing impressively in recent weeks. However, they have struggled in the absence of Joao Palhinha, losing all three games in all competitions that he has missed this season.

Arsenal Performance: Arsenal has been in top form, looking for their fifth consecutive league win. They have scored the highest number of away goals in the top flight this season (25) and have earned eight clean sheets in their away fixtures.

Additionally, they have a league-high five wins when conceding the first goal in games this season, demonstrating their resilience and determination to come back from behind. Arsenal has also scored three winning goals in the 90th minute or later in the Premier League this season, all of which have come in their last eight fixtures.

Where to Watch: With both teams in excellent form, this match promises to be a closely contested encounter. Football fans around the world will be eagerly watching the Premier League scores and results to see how this exciting match unfolds. Be sure to tune in to Peacock and catch all the action as it happens! There are plenty of live-streaming options available to catch all the action.