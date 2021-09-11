Full Highlights Kansas 22 vs. No. 17 Coastal Carolina 49

CONWAY, S.C. — Video highlights and report as No. 17 Coastal Carolina beat Kansas 49-22 in a college football game on Friday night, September 10. The Chanticleers, with the victory, moved to 2-0 to start their 2021 college football season. BOX SCORE

Quarterback Grayson McCall threw for 245 yards and a pair of touchdowns for Coastal Carolina, which scored 21 points in the second quarter and 14 in the fourth quarter on its way to beating Kansas for a third straight year.

Reese White ran 14 times for 102 yards and two touchdowns for the Chanticleers, while Jaivon Heiligh had six catches for 122 yards and a score in the win.

Jason Bean ran for 102 yards on 13 carries with two touchdowns, while passing for 189 yards on 12 of 23 passes in the defeat for Kansas. Kwamie Lassiter II had seven catches for 85 yards and Luke Grimm took five catches 75 yards for the Jayhawks (1-1).

“Our margin of error is very small right now. I think that’s pretty evident,” first-year Jayhawks coach Lance Leipold said. “We had some moments where we were knocking on the door, but just couldn’t quite get over the hump.”

Kansas opens Big 12 Conference play at home against Baylor on Sept. 18.

Coastal Carolina travels to Buffalo on Sept. 18.