ga.-tech-pummels-virginia-for-305-yards-rushing-in-rout

Haynes King ran for two touchdowns and threw for another score, propelling Georgia Tech to a 45-17 Atlantic Coast Conference victory at Virginia on Saturday in Charlottesville.

Jamal Haynes rushed for a career-high 119 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries as the Yellow Jackets rolled up 305 yards on the ground.

Dontae Smith contributed 113 yards rushing and receiving and carried for two touchdowns as Georgia Tech (5-4, 4-2 ACC) snapped a three-game losing streak to Virginia.

King completed 22 of 30 passes for 208 yards and a touchdown without an interception. The Texas A&M transfer also rushed for 83 yards on seven attempts.

The win was the second straight this season for the Yellow Jackets after following each of their previous wins with a defeat. Georgia Tech now has won five straight ACC road games, dating to last year.

Virginia (2-7, 1-4) lost starting quarterback Tony Muskett to a leg injury on the first series of the game. In relief, Anthony Colandrea completed 21 of 37 passes for 200 yards, with two touchdowns and one interception.

Malik Washington had 11 receptions for 109 for Virginia, which is winless in six ACC home games in coach Tony Elliott’s two seasons.

After Colandrea threw a 9-yard touchdown pass to Joshua Rawlings to give Virginia a 7-0 lead, the Yellow Jackets scored the next 24 points to take a lead that was never challenged.

In a dominant second quarter, the Yellow Jackets outgained the Cavaliers 205-64, with 169 of their yards coming on the ground.

Georgia Tech took the lead for good, 10-7, when King capped a 69-yard drive with a 2-yard touchdown run.

After the Yellow Jackets’ defense forced two straight three-and-outs, their offense responded with long touchdown runs.

After faking a jet sweep handoff, King split the Virginia defense with a 34-yard sprint straight up the middle of the field for a 17-7 lead.

Less than two minutes later, Smith scored on a 33-yard burst off tackle, hiking the Yellow Jackets’ advantage to 24-7.

On the opening series of the second half, King hit Eric Singleton Jr. in stride on a 58-yard touchdown bomb to stretch the edge to 31-10 and the rout was on.

–Field Level Media